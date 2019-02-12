Timberwolves' Robert Covington: Out through break

Covington (ankle) won't be available for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.

Covington has gradually been ramping up his workouts, but has yet to resume full-contact practice and remains without a timeline for a return. The Timberwolves will presumably re-evaluate Covington when they reconvene after the All-Star break and possibly provide an update for when he might be ready to play again.