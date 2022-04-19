Prince (knee) told reporters at the team's morning shootaround that he's playing in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Grizzlies, Dane Moore of BringMeTheNews.com reports.

Prince is officially listed as questionable, but he told Moore, "I'm not questionable, I'm playing." The veteran wing held the same designation ahead of Game 1, but he was cleared to play and saw 12 minutes off the bench. He figures to garner a similar role in Game 2.