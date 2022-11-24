Prince will miss Friday's game versus the Hornets due to a right shoulder subluxation.
Prince departed Wednesday's game against the Hornets after logging just 11 minutes because of the issue and will miss at least one more contest as a result. Prince's next chance to suit up arrives Sunday versus the Warriors.
