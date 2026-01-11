Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Lacks timeline for return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves announced Sunday that Shannon is progressing in his recovery from a left foot abductor hallucis strain, but he remains without an official timetable to return.
Shannon will miss his ninth consecutive game Sunday against the Spurs, and the Timberwolves appear to be viewing him as week-to-week. Prior to getting hurt, Shannon was a fringy member of the Minnesota rotation, having averaged 4.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 12.8 minutes per contest over 22 appearances.
