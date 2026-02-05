Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Listed as out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) is out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.
Shannon remains without a clear timeline for a return due to a left foot strain. His next chance to take the court will come Sunday against the Clippers.
