Bradley became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Pacers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Indiana reportedly intends to re-sign Bradley to a second 10-day deal, so expect a new agreement on a contract to be reached prior to the Pacers' next game Monday in Philadelphia. Bradley has appeared in each of Indiana's last seven games and averaged 3.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 12.7 minutes per contest during that stretch, but if he's re-signed, he could be at risk of falling back out of the rotation. The Pacers got Isaiah Jackson (concussion) back from an extended absence in Saturday's loss to the Pistons, and head coach Rick Carlisle may not be willing to regularly make room in the rotation for Bradley as a third option at center behind Jay Huff and Jackson.