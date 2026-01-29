Bradley became a free agent Thursday after his second 10-day contract with the Pacers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Pacers could opt to bring Bradley back by re-signing him to a rest-of-season deal, though the team may prefer to have the open roster spot for flexibility purposes in advance of next week's trade deadline. Prior to signing his pair of 10-days, Bradley had been on a standard contract with the Pacers until being waived Jan. 5. Over his 37 appearances (three starts) with Indiana this season, Bradley has shot 55.7 percent from the field while averaging 4.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists in 11.2 minutes.