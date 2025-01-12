Simons racked up 28 points (10-23 FG, 7-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.

Simons recorded his 19th game with 20-plus points while leading the Trail Blazers in scoring, albeit in a losing effort. The seventh-year pro was efficient from outside in Saturday's loss, and he has knocked down three or more triples in 21 of his 35 regular-season appearances. The 25-year-old has been on a tear in January, and over his last six outings, he has averaged 25.7 points, 5.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor in 35.5 minutes per contest.