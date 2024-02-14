Simons logged 20 points (6-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 loss to the Timberwolves.
Simons was a welcome addition to the starting lineup amid the rash if backcourt injuries. Although Simons converted four three-pointers, he only shot 31.5 percent from the floor and may need a game or two to get back on track. Simons and the rest of the backcourt will get extra time to heal during the All-Star break.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Set to play against Minnesota•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Should return Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Sitting out Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Exits early with ankle sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons: Volume scoring continues•