Simons logged 20 points (6-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 121-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

Simons was a welcome addition to the starting lineup amid the rash if backcourt injuries. Although Simons converted four three-pointers, he only shot 31.5 percent from the floor and may need a game or two to get back on track. Simons and the rest of the backcourt will get extra time to heal during the All-Star break.