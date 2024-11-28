Simons supplied 30 points (10-21 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-114 loss to Indiana.
Simons delivered arguably his best performance thus far, scoring a season-high 30 points to lead all scorers. Simons' offensive output has been wildly inconsistent this season, scoring at least 20 points on seven occasions, while also scoring single digits five times. Despite some inefficient scoring, Simons should continue to be the focal point of the Trail Blazers' offense moving forward.
