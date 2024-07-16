McGowens recorded 20 points (5-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Monday's 97-95 Summer League win over the 76ers.

McGowens put up a team-high 20 points and managed to get to the charity stripe with ease. The Nebraska product put pen to paper on a two-way contract Thursday and is seemingly eager to prove that he can handle rotation minutes, though he'll need to further distinguish himself amongst a crowded backcourt. Shaedon Sharpe (abdomen), Kris Murray, Rayan Rupert and Justin Minaya are also in the mix to secure backup guard minutes behind Anfernee Simons (knee).