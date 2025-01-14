Ayton (calf) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Brooklyn.
Ayton sat out of Saturday's action due to left calf soreness, but he's set to return following a brief absence. He's averaging 10.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last five appearances.
