Ayton closed Saturday's 126-122 victory over the Mavericks with 21 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 36 minutes.
Ayton was effective against Dallas' interior as the opponent continued to operate without Dereck Lively's (hip) services. Saturday proved to be a great opportunity to steal a win against a short-handed Mavericks squad , and Ayton had field day with his second-highest scoring total and his best rebounding result of the season.
