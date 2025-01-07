Ayton chipped in 18 points (9-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one block in 35 minutes during Monday's 118-115 loss to Detroit.

Ayton held things down in the paint for Portland in Monday's outing, leading all players in rebounds while ending as the lone player with a double-double in a losing effort. Ayton notched his 15th double-double of the season, doing so in six of his last 10 outings and in two straight contests.