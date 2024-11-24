Ayton (finger) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Ayton is likely to miss a seventh consecutive game due to a right index finger injury. With Donovan Clingan (knee) already out of the lineup, Robert Williams could be in line for a significant role.
