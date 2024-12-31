Ayton ended with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 30 minutes during Monday's 125-103 loss to the 76ers.

Ayton had a tough matchup on both ends of the court since he had to deal with Joel Embiid, but at least he posted a solid stat line while showing an efficient touch near the rim. Ayton couldn't extend his double-double streak to three games, but the veteran continues to be a reliable option down low for the Blazers. Since returning from a two-game absence due to an illness on Dec. 19, Ayton is averaging 16.0 points and 10.7 rebounds per game over his last six appearances.