Ayton had two points (1-4 FG) and eight rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 loss to the Nets.
After returning from a one-game absence due to left calf soreness, Ayton had a nightmare showing as he was held to a season-low two points. January has been a tough month for the center, as he's posting averages of 8.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks in 27.0 minutes per contest.
