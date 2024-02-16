Ayton fouled out of Thursday's 128-91 loss to the Timberwolves after recording two points (1-5 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 20 minutes.

Portland gave up on Ayton early as he failed to gain traction opposite Rudy Gobert. He finished with only 20 minutes of court time, which was his lowest minute total of the season. Duop Reath and Ibou Badji took over, but Ayton's job is safe despite Thursday's result.