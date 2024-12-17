Ayton (illness) practiced Tuesday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

After missing two straight games due to an illness, it appears Ayton is trending in the right direction ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Nuggets. The Trail Blazers will release an official injury report Wednesday. If Ayton is cleared, he may face restrictions but is expected to replace rookie Donovan Clingan in the starting lineup.