Ayton is questionable to return to Tuesday's game versus the Heat due to a right hand sprain.
Ayton began the second half in the locker room, with Duop Reath starting in his absence. Ayton likely suffered his injury after falling hard on his hand following a charge attempt by Kevin Love. While the 25-year-old big man returned to action shortly after, it appears that he is still dealing with the pain.
