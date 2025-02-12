Portland announced Wednesday that Ayton has been diagnosed with a left calf strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks.

This is a brutal blow for Ayton and Portland, as this sidelines him through at least March 15th. The Trail Blazers are unlikely to be playing for much by that point, so he could miss additional time. Donovan Clingan will be a popular fantasy pickup in the meantime, and Robert Williams (knee) could emerge with some fantasy value once he gets healthy.