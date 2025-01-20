Ayton (back) is available for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Ayton was deemed probable earlier Sunday for the second leg of this back-to-back set, and he'll end up starting due to the absences of Robert Williams (rest) and Donovan Clingan (ankle). Ayton is averaging 9.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game across seven contests since the beginning of January.