Portland recalled Brown from the G League's Ontario Clippers on Tuesday.
Brown made five appearances (one start) with Ontario and averaged 12.0 points and 1.6 blocks in 20.3 minutes per game. He's garnered a minimal role at the NBA level this season, but he'll likely operate as a reserve option with Keon Johnson (hip) and Gary Payton (abdomen) sidelined.
