Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Bench role Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant will come off the bench during Friday's preseason game against the Kings, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
After starting in Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Grant will be in the second unit. Deni Avdija will replace Grant as a starter Friday.
