Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Grant (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Grant missed back-to-back games before the All-Star break due to a right knee injury, and he's still not fully healthy. The 30-year-old forward is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game this season, and another absence would open up minutes for Kris Murray and Jabari Walker.

More News