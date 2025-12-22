Trail Blazers' Jerami Grant: Questionable to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Grant (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Grant is day-to-day with soreness in his Achilles. He was unable to play Saturday against the Kings, allowing guys like Kris Murray and Sidy Cissoko to play expanded roles.
