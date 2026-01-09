Grant (Achilles) will remain on the inactive list for Friday's game versus Houston.

Grant hasn't played since Dec. 18, and it's not a great sign that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. The Trail Blazers haven't offered any updates on where Grant is in the rehab process, so for now, Grant should be considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Knicks. Caleb Love will continue to pick up the slack in Grant's absence.