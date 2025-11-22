default-cbs-image
Grant (illness) is good to go for Friday's game against the Warriors.

Grant was listed as probable and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Grant racked up a season-high 33 points his last time out, and with Shaedon Sharpe (calf) set to miss another game, Grant will again have a ton of shots falling his way.

