Grant will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's preseason game against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

After participating in scrimmages during training camp this week, Grant will be in the first unit. The veteran missed the last 17 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury. He made only 47 appearances for Portland last season, so the team will likely tread lightly with the veteran forward during the preseason.