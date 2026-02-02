Williams (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Williams was previously listed as questionable due to left knee injury management but will shed the designation and suit up Sunday. Over his past 10 appearances, the big man is averaging 5.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 assists in 16.4 minutes per contest, all in a reserve role.