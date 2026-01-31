Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Available to play
Williams (knee) is available for Friday's game in New York.
Williams is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, and his return will likely result in Yang Hansen falling out of the rotation. Williams is averaging 6.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game this season.
