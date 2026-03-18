Williams (knee) will play in Wednesday's game against Indiana, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Williams will return from a one-game absence due to a lingering knee issue. The veteran big man will be back in action Wednesday, where he'll likely fill his typical bench role. In 47 appearances this season, Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.6 blocks across 16.9 minutes. It's worth noting he's played 20 or more minutes in six of his last seven outings, though.