Williams (ankle) will play Monday against the 76ers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams was given a questionable tag heading into Monday's game, but the team has since cleared him for action. He'll return to play following a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain.
