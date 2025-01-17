Now Playing

Williams (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Williams will return to action after missing his club's last three matchups while dealing with an illness. He's slated to come off the bench Thursday and is averaging 2.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over his last five appearances.

