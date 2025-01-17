Williams (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Williams will return to action after missing his club's last three matchups while dealing with an illness. He's slated to come off the bench Thursday and is averaging 2.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over his last five appearances.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Ruled out Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Not playing Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy against Miami•