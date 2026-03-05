Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Double-doubles in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams notched 20 points (9-12 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 23 minutes during Wednesday's 122-114 victory over the Grizzlies.
Williams logged a handful of additional minutes as a result of Donovan Clingan being ejected. Having been mostly healthy this season, Williams has been able to demonstrate his elite per-minute ability, putting up top-100 value in just 16.5 minutes per game. However, the fact that he has yet to play in both games of a back-to-back makes him a tough player to roster permanently.
