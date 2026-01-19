Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Downgraded to out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) won't play Sunday against Sacramento, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Williams was added to the injury report earlier in the afternoon due to left knee injury management, and he's since been downgraded to out. The big man's absence likely will open up some playing time for Yang Hansen behind Donovan Clingan.
