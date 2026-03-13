Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is listed questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to left knee injury management.
Friday's contest is a standalone game rather than being part of a back-to-back set, but the Trail Blazers could look to build in a rest day for Williams nonetheless after he played 20-plus minutes in each of the team's last four games. If Williams ends up sitting Friday, Portland would likely be able to reopen a spot in the rotation for Sidy Cissoko.
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