Williams is listed questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz due to left knee injury management.

Friday's contest is a standalone game rather than being part of a back-to-back set, but the Trail Blazers could look to build in a rest day for Williams nonetheless after he played 20-plus minutes in each of the team's last four games. If Williams ends up sitting Friday, Portland would likely be able to reopen a spot in the rotation for Sidy Cissoko.