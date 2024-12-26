Williams (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Contrary to the Trail Blazers' injury report before their previous game at Dallas, they have him listed Williams with a sprain to his right ankle instead of his left. Either way, he is questionable for a second straight game, the first resulting in his absence against Dallas.
