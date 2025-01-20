Williams (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
Williams missed the second leg of Portland's back-to-back set Sunday against the Bulls and remains day-to-day. With Williams out of the lineup Sunday, Deandre Ayton logged 37 minutes compared to 11 for Jabari Walker.
