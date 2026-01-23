default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Williams is questionable for Friday's game against Toronto due to left knee injury management.

Portland is deciding whether or not to give Williams the night off for the second half of their back-to-back set. With Duop Reath (foot) also questionable, rookie first-rounder Yang Hansen could have the opportunity to play the backup center role behind Donovan Clingan.

More News