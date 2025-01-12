Williams (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams sat out of Thursday's game against the Mavericks due to rest purposes. He was set to play Saturday, but he popped up on the injury report with an illness, and it appears it's severe enough for him to not play Saturday. Donovan Clingan will get the start at center due to Williams and Deandre Ayton (calf) both being ruled out.