Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Probable for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Heat.
Williams appears in line for a return after missing Sunday's matchup against the Kings with a left knee injury. Expect confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.
