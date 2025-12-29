Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable against Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams is questionable for Monday's game against Dallas due to left knee injury management.
The Trail Blazers are considering holding Williams out for the second half of their back-to-back. Yang Hansen and Duop Reath could split the backup center minutes in the event that Williams is sidelined.
