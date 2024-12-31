Williams (ankle) tallied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two blocks and one rebound across 11 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 125-103 loss to the 76ers.

Though the Trail Blazers continued to deploy Donovan Clingan (nine minutes) as the primary backup to starting center Deandre Ayton, Williams saw slightly more playing time than the rookie due to head coach Chauncey Billups' willingness to use Williams alongside Ayton at power forward. Given the lack of a threat he presents as a perimeter shooter, Williams may find it difficult to earn significantly more minutes at power forward from here on out, especially once Jerami Grant (face) returns to the mix. Though he's healthy again after missing the previous three games with a right ankle sprain, Williams' fantasy appeal will be limited mainly to deeper leagues unless Ayton were to miss time.