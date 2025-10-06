Williams (knee) still hasn't been cleared for contact, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Williams has participated in non-contact portions of training camp, and head coach Chauncey Billups in encouraged by the veteran big man's progress from his March arthroscopic knee surgery. Williams still remains unlikely to be available for Thursday's preseason opener in Golden State and perhaps more exhibition play beyond that. In the meantime, Yang Hansen and Duop Reath will battle for backup center minutes behind Donovan Clingan.