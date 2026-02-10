Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Will play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Williams was held out of Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a knee injury, but he'll be back on the court for Monday's action. He's averaging 9.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks over his last five games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable against Philly•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Available for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable to face Cleveland•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Available to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Robert Williams: Questionable for Friday•