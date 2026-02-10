default-cbs-image
Williams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Williams was held out of Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a knee injury, but he'll be back on the court for Monday's action. He's averaging 9.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks over his last five games.

