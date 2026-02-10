Williams (knee) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.

Williams was held out of Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies due to a knee injury, but he'll be back on the court for Monday's action. He's averaging 9.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks over his last five games.