Williams (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Jazz, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Williams was added to the injury report as questionable due to a right ankle sprain, and the medical staff has ultimately determined that he can't go Thursday. Deni Avdija should be in line for an uptick in opportunities as a result.
