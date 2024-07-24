The Grizzlies waived Jemison on Wednesday.

Jemison was forced to make way with the Grizzlies signing Jay Huff to a two-way contract. While on a two-way contract with the Grizzlies during the 2023-24 regular season, Jemison made 25 appearances with averages of 7.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 blocks.