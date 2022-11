Hagedorn registered eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3PT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes of Tuesday's 126-111 loss to the Charge.

Hagedorn got the starting nod Tuesday with four members of the Skyforce away from the team and put together a solid outing. Although he failed to put up any gaudy numbers, he was effective, shooting 50 percent from deep and earning the best plus/minus of any Sioux Falls player.