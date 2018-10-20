Tyler Nelson: Taken third in G-League draft
Nelson was selected with the third overall pick in Saturday's 2018 G-League Draft.
Nelson was undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft after four years at Fairfield. During his junior and senior years, he was voted onto the All-MAAC First Team.
